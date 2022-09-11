Jefferson, Vikings beat Packers 23-7 for O’Connell’s 1st win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson started his third season with Minnesota by smashing rival Green Bay for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 23-7 victory over the Packers. That gave new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell a win in his first game. Jefferson set an all-time Vikings receiving record with 158 yards in the first half. Aaron Rodgers found his first game without Davante Adams to be a struggle. The three-time defending NFC North champion Packers fell flat in their opener for the second straight season. Rodgers had two turnovers.

