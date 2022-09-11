Jays drop series finale to Rangers behind strong Perez start

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Martin Perez allowed one run in six innings and Adolis Garcia homered for the second consecutive game as the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Jays head home following an 8-2 road trip to play five games in four days against another current AL wild-card team, Tampa Bay. Leody Taveras added a solo homer in the eighth inning for the Rangers, who salvaged the finale of the three-game series and snapped a three-game losing streak.

