Jaguars improve in Pederson’s coaching debut but lose again

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars kept up their losing ways in Doug Pederson’s first game as coach. But the opportunities blown could generate some more optimism about the lowly franchise turning things around. Trevor Lawrence and the offense made a few mistakes that wound up costing the Jaguars points in a winnable game at Washington. Fellow top pick Travon Walker shined with a sack and an interception in his NFL debut. Walker fared better than 2021 first-rounder Travis Etienne who had a notable drop.

