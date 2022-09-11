Harrington wins in St. Louis for 3rd PGA Tour Champions win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Padraig Harrington has won for the third time this year on the PGA Tour Champions. The Irishman had seven birdies in his closing round of 68. He needed them to offset a few mistakes he made at the Ascension Charity Classic. Harrington won by one shot over Y.E. Yang. Steve Stricker started the final round one shot behind. He was tied with Harrington when both made birdie on the fifth hole. But Stricker made nothing but pars the rest of the way and finished third. Harrington has closed the gap on Steven Alker in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

