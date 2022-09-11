Geno Smith ready for spotlight as Seahawks host Broncos

SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith hasn’t been a starting quarterback on the opening weekend of the NFL season for eight years. That will change on Monday night when Smith starts for the Seattle Seahawks in their highly anticipated matchup with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Wilson was traded from Seattle to Denver in the offseason and his return is a perfect primetime cap to Week 1 of the season. Smith is older and hopefully wiser getting this opportunity with Seattle after he beat out Drew Lock for the starting job. Smith is relishing his opportunity even if it might be a short-term arrangement with Seattle expected to focus on finding a quarterback in the 2023 draft.

