Fading Orioles drop 6th of 8, fall to last-place Red Sox 1-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rich Hill pitched five scoreless innings, and the Boston Red Sox defeated the fading Baltimore Orioles 1-0. The Orioles have lost six of eight, all at home, including back-to-back games to the last-place Red Sox. Baltimore was 1 ½ games out of the third and final AL wild-card spot entering Sept. 4., but will begin a five-game road trip at least five games out of the playoffs. The Orioles went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. Hill allowed two hits while striking out seven.

