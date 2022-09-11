Ewing’s 5 straight birdies leads to LPGA win in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing hadn’t finished in the top 10 all year on the LPGA Tour. She changed that by winning the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing made five straight birdies on the back nine. That carried her to a 65 and a one-shot victory over Xiyu Lin of China. Ewing now has one win in each of her last three seasons on the LPGA Tour. Lin is still looking for her first victory. She made Ewing work for it. Lin made an 18-foot birdie putt on the last hole for a 65. Ewing had to make par from short of the green.

