Bucs punter kicks on 3 snaps in row, 1st hitting video board

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda kicked on three consecutive snaps Sunday night against the Cowboys. Camrada first kicked a ball into the video board hanging high above the field in the Cowboys’ home stadium, then got run into for a penalty when he kicked again. The Bucs took the 5-yard penalty even though it didn’t get them a first down. Then came the punt hat counted, a booming 63-yarder into end zone for a touchback. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger had a high kick that hit the bottom of the massive screen in the NFC wild-card game against San Francisco last January.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.