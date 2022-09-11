Bohm’s HR helps Phils beat Nats after 3 1/2-hour rain delay

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm hit the go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-5 win over the Washington Nationals in a game interrupted 3 hours, 36 minutes by rain. Bohm raised his right arm and pointed toward the clear sky after his 11th homer of the season sailed into the right-field seats for a 7-5 lead. Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer for the Phillies and had four RBIs. The delay came with the Phillies leading 1-0 through two innings and was the longest single in-game break in franchise history. The Phillies kept their hold on the second NL wild-card spot with 22 games left and their first playoff appearance since 2011 well in sight.

