Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:56 PM

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell sidelined by knee injury vs Bears

KION

CHICAGO (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears because of a knee injury.

Mitchell got hurt in the first half. He finished with six carries for 41 yards.

The 24-year-old Mitchell was selected by San Francisco in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Louisiana. He had 207 carries for 963 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games during his rookie season.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content