RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — Argentina has beaten USA Basketball in the semifinals of the AmeriCup 82-73. Gabriel Deck scored 30 points and Nicolás Laprovittola added 18 for Argentina. It was a rematch of the gold-medal game from the most recent AmeriCup tournament in 2017 when the U.S. prevailed. Norris Cole led the U.S. with 18 points. The Americans got outscored 17-7 in the final five minutes.

