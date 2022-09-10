Timbers topple Minnesota 1-0 for 4th straight win

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dairon Asprilla scored on a header in the 61st minute and the Portland Timbers beat Minnesota United 1-0. The Timbers have won a season-best four straight matches as they jockey for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Minnesota has lost three straight games after losing just once in the previous 11. Portland moved up the Western Conference standings into fifth, while Minnesota dropped to sixth, just in front of Real Salt Lake.

