Tagovailoa’s 4 TD passes lead Maryland past Charlotte 56-21

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 391 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, and the Maryland Terrapins defeated the Charlotte 49ers 56-21 on Saturday to improve to 2-0 for the third time in four seasons under head coach Michael Locksley. Tagovailoa connected on TD passes of 39 and 45 yards to Jacob Copeland and 14 and 16 yards to Jeshaun Jones in the first half as the Terrapins scored touchdowns on their first five possessions to build a 35-14 lead. The redshirt junior also ran for a score in the second half. Antwaine Littleton ran for a 59-yard touchdown and Colby McDonald scored on a 49-yard burst. Third-string quarterback Xavier Williams threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns for winless Charlotte.

