Syracuse routs UConn 48-14 to improve to 2-0

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Garrett Shrader threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as Syracuse routed former Big East rival UConn 48-14 on Saturday night. The 6-foot-4 junior completed 20 of his 23 passes for 287 yards as the Orange improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2018. Sean Tucker added 112 yards rushing on 27 carries with touchdowns for the Orange, who scored on their first seven possessions. Freshman Zion Turner went 14-of-17 for 92 yards and a touchdown and Nate Carter had 71 yards rushing for UConn (1-2) which has not beaten an FBS team since 2019.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.