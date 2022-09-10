Sports in Britain resume, pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
There have been moving and respectful tributes to Queen Elizabeth II as sports resumed in Britain following a nationwide shutdown Friday as a mark of respect for the monarch. The queen died at the age of 96 on Thursday. The start of play in the third and deciding cricket test between England and South Africa was preceded by tributes to the queen. Players from both teams wore black armbands and held a minute’s silence before a bell was chimed once by a high-ranking member of the military at the Oval. There was a two-minute period of silence at the BMW PGA Championship golf event. Professional and grassroots soccer has been called off the weekend.