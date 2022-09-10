Spain women’s league kickoff postponed due to referee strike

MADRID (AP) — The start of Spain’s new professional women’s league has been called off after referees refused to work until their demands for better wages and work conditions are met. The season was scheduled to kick off on Saturday, but the league issued a statement saying that it was impossible to hold the games after the referee crews did not show up. Spain’s female soccer referees announced a strike on Thursday. The referees and referee assistants, which are all women for the women’s league, say that while the new professional league has improved conditions for players it has not addressed their concerns.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.