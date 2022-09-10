Smith TD in 2nd OT gets Texas Tech past No. 25 Houston 33-30

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Donovan Smith ran 9 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime, lifting Texas Tech to a 33-30 victory over No. 25 Houston. A back-and-forth finish ended with the Red Raiders beating a ranked nonconference opponent in the regular season for the first time since 1989, a span of 14 games. Houston’s Bubba Baxa kicked a go-ahead 35-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining in regulation after Smith’s second interception. Smith answered by leading the Red Raiders to a tying 47-yarder from Trey Wolff with three seconds to go. Houston’s 12-game regular-season winning streak ended.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.