Sluka, Coker help Holy Cross upset FBS Buffalo 37-31

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Sluka threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Coker as time expired to help Holy Cross beat FBS Buffalo 37-31. Holy Cross (2-0), ranked No. 16 in the FCS coaches poll, beat UConn 38-28 to open its 2021 season and give the Crusaders their first win over an FBS opponent since 2002. Sluka completed 13 of 21 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns and added 146 yards rushing on 25 carries. Coker finished with four receptions for 147 yards. Jordan Fuller had touchdown runs of 2 and 4 yards for Holy Cross. Cole Snider was 23-of-34 passing for a career-high 305 yards and three TDs with no interceptions for Buffalo (0-2).

