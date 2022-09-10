Scheffler overwhelming choice as PGA Tour player of the year

Scottie Scheffler is the PGA Tour player of the year and it wasn’t a big surprise. No one had more than his four PGA Tour wins this season. That included the Masters. And he’s been the No. 1 player in the world since March. Scheffler won 89% of the vote from players. He was selected over British Open champion Cameron Smith and FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy. He’s the first player to win Korn Ferry Tour player of the year, PGA Tour rookie of the year and PGA Tour player of the year. He did all that in four years.

