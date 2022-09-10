Salter leads Liberty to 21-14 victory over UAB

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaidon Salter passed for 202 yards and ran for a touchdown, leading Liberty to a 21-14 victory over UAB. Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis also had rushing touchdowns for the Flames. Salter led Liberty in rushing with 79 yards on 14 carries. He was 13-of-25 passing. Liberty trailed 7-0 after the first quarter then chalked up its three rushing touchdowns for a 21-7 lead early in the fourth. After UAB’s DeWayne McBride scored on a 9-yard run to make it 21-14 the Flames ran the final 3:08 off the clock, picking up three first downs on the ground in the process.

