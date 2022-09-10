Saleh knows Jets playing at home on 9/11 has special meaning

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets coach Robert Saleh says the significance of his team playing at home in MetLife Stadium on Sunday is amplified because it’s the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The Jets will open the NFL regular season against the Baltimore Ravens at home just across the Hudson River from where hijackers crashed two planes into the World Trade Center in 2001. Football will be played Sunday, but all the cheers won’t mean anyone has forgotten. Certainly not Saleh, whose oldest brother, David, narrowly escaped the south tower that day.

