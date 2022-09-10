Rose’s revenge as Leipzig beats Dortmund, Bayern held again
By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer
BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig’s new coach Marco Rose has overseen a 3-0 rout of his former club Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich has been held to third successive draw in the Bundesliga. Serhou Guirassy scored an injury-time penalty for Stuttgart to grab a draw 2-2 in Munich. Rose was dismissed by Dortmund at the end of last season. He steered Leipzig to what was just its second win in six Bundesliga games. Bayer Leverkusen came back to draw at Hertha Berlin 2-2, Hoffenheim enjoyed a 4-1 win over 10-man Mainz, and Niko Kovac’s Wolfsburg team earned a 1-0 win at his former club Eintracht Frankfurt. Schalke hosts winless Bochum for the late game.