Rogers’ 4 TDs leads Louisiana-Monroe past Nicholls 35-7

MONROE, La. (AP) — Chandler Rogers threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score as Louisiana-Monroe rolled to a 35-7 victory over Nicholls. Rogers was 20-of-25 passing for 253 yards and threw at least one completion each to 10 separate receivers. Malik Jackson and Andrew Henry also had a touchdown run apiece for the Warhawks. Kohen Granier threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Franklin for Nicholls (0-2) and the game’s only score in the first quarter.

