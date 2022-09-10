Rhode Island rides Hill’s arm to 35-21 victory over Bryant

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Kasim Hill threw two long touchdown passes in the second quarter to spark Rhode Island to a 35-21 victory over Bryant. Rhode Island (2-0) trailed 7-6 when Hill fired a 78-yard scoring strike to Ed Lee and followed with a 63-yarder to Kahtero Summers to put the Rams up 20-7 with 5:28 left in the first half. Zevi Eckhaus, who had an 18-yard TD toss to Derick Eugene in the first quarter, hit Anthony White for a 7-yard score to get the Bulldogs within 20-14 at halftime. Marques DeShields added a 16-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Jaylen Smith scored on a 50-yard run midway through the final period to put Rhode Island up 33-14. Jake Fire sacked Eckhaus in the end zone for a safety with 2:06 remaining to cap the scoring.

