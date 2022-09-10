Pujols hits 696th HR, ties A-Rod for 4th; Cards beat Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 696th home run, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5. Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. The 42-year-old Pujols has 22 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues. With St. Louis down 3-1 in the sixth, Pujols connected against JT Brubaker. He sent a two-run shot 418 feet into the left-field bleachers at PNC Park. Pujols also doubled and singled for the NL Central leaders. His RBI single in the eighth made it 4-all. Nolan Arenado broke the tie with a three-run double with two outs in the ninth off Wil Crowe.

