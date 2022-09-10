Perry has 4 TDs, Florida Atlantic beats SE Louisiana 42-9

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — N’Kosi Perry threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as Florida Atlantic cruised to a 42-9 victory over Southeastern Louisiana. Perry was 18-of-30 passing for 259 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to LaJohntay Wester that included a 36-yard, over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone early in the second quarter and a 42-yarder in the fourth. Wester finished with eight catches for 140 yards. Perry’s 2-yard TD run stretched the Owls’ lead to 21-3 late in the first half. Eli Sawyer threw a 13-yard TD pass to Ivan Drobocky midway through the fourth for SE Louisiana (0-2).

