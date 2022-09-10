Penix leads Washington to 52-6 win over Portland State

SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns, Wayne Taulapapa rushed for 94 yards and a score and the Washington Huskies easily took down FCS school Portland State 52-6. Penix shined in Washington’s second straight feel-good win against an overmatched opponent to open the season under new coach Kalen DeBoer. The level of difficulty increases dramatically for the Huskies next Saturday when No. 14 Michigan State visits. Washington held Portland State to 131 yards and just 50 yard passing with four sacks.

