Padraig Harrington leads Ascension Charity Classic

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Padraig Harrington bogeyed the final hole Saturday for a 5-under 66, leaving him just a stroke ahead of Steve Stricker and Bernhard Langer with a round lead in the Ascension Charity Classic. Harrington, the three-time major winner and most recent European Ryder Cup captain, was at 11-under 131 at Norwood Hills. The Irishman has two victories and four runner-up finishes in his first full PGA Tour Champions season. Stricker, coming off a win two weeks ago in Michigan, shot a 65. The 65-year-old Langer had a 67. Langer won the Chubb Classic early in the year for his 43rd senior victory, two shy of the record held by Hale Irwin.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.