Oregon has rebound win with 70-14 rout of Eastern Washington

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 277 yards and five touchdowns and Oregon rebounded from its season-opening loss to Georgia with a 70-14 rout of Eastern Washington on Saturday night. It was Oregon’s 20th straight win at Autzen Stadium and its 18th straight victory in a home opener. Troy Franklin caught 10 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown while Byron Cardwell caught a scoring pass and ran for another TD. Gunner Talkington threw for 87 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles, who managed just 187 yards in total offense. The Ducks had 607.

