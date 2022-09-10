Oatsvall leads Tennessee Tech’s rally with 2 late TD passes

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jeremiah Oatsvall threw for two touchdowns and Tennessee Tech scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to rally past Texas A&M-Commerce 26-25. Oatsvall’s final pass in the rally was an 8-yard toss to Willie Miller with 2 seconds remaining. The Golden Eagles won despite committing five turnovers — three fumbles to go with two interceptions thrown by Oatsvall. Commerce took a 19-6 lead into the fourth quarter before Tech’s David Gist scored on a 1-yard run to draw the Golden Eagles within six with 9:12 remaining. Spencer Long then raced 69 yards for a touchdown to put Commerce up 25-13 before Oatsvall rallied Tennessee Tech with two touchdown passes.

