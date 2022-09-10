No. 20 Kentucky handles Richardson, topples No. 12 Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 20 Kentucky intercepted Anthony Richardson twice, Keidron Smith returned one of those interception 65 yards for a touchdown, and the Wildcats toppled 12th-ranked Florida 26-16 in the Swamp. It’s the first time Kentucky has won back-to-back in the series in 45 years. Richardson was off all night, a stark contrast from last week’s three-touchdown, turnover-free performance against then-No. 7 Utah.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.