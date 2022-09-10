No. 13 Utah routs overmatched Southern Utah 73-7

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cameron Rising threw for 254 yards in the first half, Dalton Kincaid had 107 yards receiving and two touchdowns and No. 13 Utah routed Southern Utah 73-7 on Saturday. Coming off an opening loss last week at Florida, Utah scored on nine consecutive drives, including eight touchdowns, over the final three quarters against the FCS Thunderbirds (1-1). The Utes had 599 yards of total offense. Southern Utah started the game with an unsuccessful onside kick that led to a 13-yard touchdown run by Tavion Thomas. Southern Utah got a break when Thomas fumbled later in the first quarter and Rodrick Ward recovered. On the next play, Grady Robison tied it at 7 on a quarterback draw that went for 28 yards.

