Neymar keeps scoring, Donnarumma keeps saving for PSG

PARIS (AP) — Neymar has scored the only goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 win over Brest in the French league. PSG moved back to the top of the standings. PSG failed to convert its many chances after taking the lead and could have been made to play for its profligacy toward the end. But goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma stopped a penalty and made another decisive save to ensure PSG took three points. PSG remains unbeaten in all competitions. It had briefly dropped to second place following Len’s 1-0 win against Troyes on Friday. Christophe Galtier’s PSG moved two points clear with its sixth league win.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.