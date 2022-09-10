Mims, Gabriel help No. 7 Oklahoma beat Kent State 33-3

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Marvin Mims caught seven passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 7 Oklahoma overcome a slow start in a 33-3 victory over Kent State on Saturday night. Dillon Gabriel completed 21 of 28 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns, and the Sooners finished with 430 yards of offense. Oklahoma has won 11 straight home games and 29 of its last 30. Oklahoma (2-0) was scoreless and trailed Kent State (0-2) as late as the final minute of the first half before Mims played key roles on touchdown drives to end the half and start the second. Collin Schlee passed for 131 yards and rushed for 55 yards for Kent State

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.