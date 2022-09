ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw for 415 yards and two touchdowns and Memphis led all the way in a 37-13 win over Navy in an American Athletic Conference opener. Henigan completed passed to eight different receivers, and half his 24 completions went to Javon Ivory and Gabriel Rogers. Ivory had seven catches for 89 yards and Rogers caught five for 95. Tai Lavatai threw for 99 yards and Maquel Haywood had eight carries for 54 yards for Navy.

