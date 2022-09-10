Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby’s pitching to stop Braves 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 to snap the Braves’ eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners against Atlanta starter Max Fried proved to be the difference. Haggerty’s homer was his fifth. Suarez hit his 28th. Seattle gained a game on Tampa Bay and didn’t lose ground to Toronto in the AL wild-card race.

