Louisiana beats Eastern Michigan for 15th straight time

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Ben Wooldridge and Chandler Fields combined for five touchdown passes as Louisiana scored all its points in the second half and rolled to a 49-14 victory over Eastern Michigan for its 15th straight win in the series. The quarterback duo completed 22 of 34 passes for 310 yards with scoring throws to five separate receivers. John Stephens Jr. led the group with three catches for 103 yards, including a go-ahead 36-yard touchdown catch from Wooldridge late in the third quarter. Louisiana (2-0) put up 456 yards of offense, while holding Eastern Michigan (1-1) to 247.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.