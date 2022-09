HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Bethany blocked a punt that Andre Martin recovered in the end zone with 28 seconds left and Division I-newcomer Lindenwood stunned Houston Baptist 21-20. It was the season opener for the Lions who are competing in the Ohio Valley Conference. Justin Fomby threw for 330 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Huskies.

