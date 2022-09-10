Lindenwood beats HBU 21-20 on blocked punt for 1st D-I win

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Bethany blocked a punt and Andrew Martin recovered the ball in the end zone with 28 seconds left to help Lindenwood beat Houston Baptist 21-20 in the Lions’ first game at NCAA Division I. Logan Seibert kicked field goals of 41, and 44 yards in the first quarter and made another 44-yarder early in the fourth quarter. Lindenwood (1-0) lost to Grand Valley State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division II playoffs and before it to the FCS-level Ohio Valley Conference prior to the start of this season. Justin Fomby completed 25 of 46 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions for Houston Baptist. Karl Reynolds had seven receptions for 146 yards.

