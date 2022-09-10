Leary, No. 18 NC State beat Charleston Southern 55-3

RALEIGH, N.C (AP) — Devin Leary tied a program record by accounting for six touchdowns to help No. 18 North Carolina State beat Charleston Southern 55-3. The Wolfpack’s defense held the Championship Subdivision opponent to 150 total yards. Leary threw four TD passes, including a perfect wheel route to Jordan Houston. He also had a 40-yarder after shrugging a blitzer from his back to deliver the ball downfield. The runaway win gave N.C. State a chance to clean up mistakes from a narrow road win at East Carolina. Sam Babbush’s 48-yard field goal midway through the third quarter helped Charleston Southern break up the shutout.

