Laube runs for 3 TDs, New Hampshire beats Albany 28-23

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Laube ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries and New Hampshire held on to beat Albany 28-23. Max Brosmer was 11-of-14 passing for 73 yards, including a 2-yard TD to Joey Corcoran that capped a 13-play, 88-yard drive that took 9-plus minutes off the clock and gave New Hampshire (2-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) a the lead for good at 7-0 with 4:22 left in the first quarter. Thomas Greaney caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Reese Poffenbarger to trim Albany’s deficit to 21-16 with 2:47 left and Laube responded with a 37-yard touchdown 58 seconds later. Poffenbarger, who completed 18 of 27 passes for 264 yards, added a 10-yard TD pass to Greaney in the closing seconds.

