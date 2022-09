LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Hunter Rice ran for 107 yards and a touchdown, Seth Morgan threw a long touchdown pass and VMI defeated Bucknell 24-14. Morgan hit Max Brimigion for a 55-yard touchdown, highlighting a first half in which the Keydets built a 21-0 lead. Bucknell was held to 178 yards despite a second-half rally led by backup quarterback Nick Semptimphelter, who threw two touchdown passes. He completed 9 of 18 passes for 95 yards.

