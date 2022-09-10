Johnson’s 3 TDs lead Montana past South Dakota 24-7

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Lucas Johnson was 22-of-28 passing for 180 yards and a touchdown, and he added two rushing scores to lead Montana past South Dakota 24-7. Johnson had running scores of 4 and 24 yards in the first quarter to build a 13-0 lead. His 12-yard touchdown pass to Junior Bergen made it 22-0 with 4:37 left in the first half. Montana’s streak of seven straight quarters without allowing a team to score ended with 6:27 left in the fourth quarter. But the Grizzlies’ defense responded with a safety by Braxton Hill with less than a minute to play. Johnson carried it 13 times for 75 yards and Junior Bergen caught six passes for 35 yard and a touchdown for Montana.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.