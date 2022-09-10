J.J. McCarthy becomes QB1, No. 4 Michigan tops Hawaii 56-10

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy was sharp in his first start, throwing for three touchdowns to help No. 4 Michigan overwhelm Hawaii 56-10. McCarthy had his turn to take the first snap after Big Ten championship-winning quarterback Cade McNamara had a lackluster performance in the season-opening win over Colorado State as the starter. The sophomore made the most of his opportunity against the Rainbow Warriors, throwing a 42-yard touchdown pass to Hawaii native Roman Wilson on his second snap and 13-yard pass to Ronnie Bell early in the second quarter to give the Wolverines a four-touchdown lead.

