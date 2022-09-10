Horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II wins race at Pimlico

BALTIMORE (AP) — A horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II has won a race at Pimlico two days after the British monarch died following seven decades on the throne. West Newton, a 6-year-old gelding, rallied from sixth place to win by a half-length Saturday at the track in Baltimore. He ran 1 1/8 miles on turf in 1:52.12 in the $36,000 race. The gelding was ridden by Forest Boyce and trained by Richard Hendriks. West Newton’s mare, called Queen’s Prize, also was bred by the queen. She died Thursday at age 96.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.