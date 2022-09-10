Grambling rolls to 47-21 victory over Northwestern State

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Quaterius Hawkins threw three touchdown passes, Maurice Washington ran for two scores and Grambling defeated Northwestern State 47-21. Northwestern State grabbed a 7-0 lead on Miles Fallin’s 13-yard scoring toss to Zach Patterson midway through the first quarter. Washington answered with touchdown runs of 61 and 25 yards and Grambling (1-1) never trailed again. Chance Williams scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter to put the Tigers up 21-7. Hawkins followed with scoring strikes of 83 yards to Lyndon Rush, 20 yards to Claude Coleman and 71 yards to JR Waters to give Grambling a 41-7 lead at the half.

