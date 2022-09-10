Gobert, France win at EuroBasket; Luka leads Slovenia again

BERLIN (AP) — Rudy Gobert scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, and Olympic silver medalist France moved into the EuroBasket quarterfinals by holding off Turkey 87-86 in overtime on Saturday. Gobert had a putback dunk with 2.7 seconds left in regulation to tie the game, then scored the first four points of overtime, and France never trailed in the extra session. France will play the winner of Sunday’s Serbia-Italy game in the quarterfinals. Also Saturday, Luka Doncic scored 35 points and defending champion Slovenia used a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to eliminate Belgium.

