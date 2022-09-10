HOUSTON (AP) — Steve Clark made six saves for the Houston Dynamo and John Pulskamp had three saves for Sporting Kansas City in a 0-0 draw. The Dynamo moved to 8-16-6 and Sporting KC is 8-15-7.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.