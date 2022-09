DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Cameren Smith ran for a touchdown and Ben Straatman recovered a fumble for a score and Division-II Missouri S&T never trailed in a 17-14 win over Drake in overtime. Parker Boyce put the Miners up 17-14 with a 26-yard field goal in overtime. In its half of overtime, Drake’s Luke Williams came up short with a field-goal attempt from 43 yards out to end the game. Drake’s Ian Corwin threw for 177 yards and ran for 53.

