Devers hits grand slam as Red Sox rout Orioles 17-4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a first-inning grand slam, Kiké Hernández had four hits and the Boston Red Sox slugged their way to a 17-4 rout of the Baltimore Orioles. Jordan Lyles couldn’t make it out of the fourth in his first start this month, and the Orioles lost for the fifth time in seven games. Baltimore entered four games behind Seattle for the final wild card in the American League. Christian Arroyo hit a two-run homer in the fifth for the Red Sox. Boston snapped a four-game losing streak, and Michael Wacha extended his unbeaten run to 11 starts.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.